Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $12.18 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 5,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

