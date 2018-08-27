Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $13.21 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,055 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,863,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,093,000 after purchasing an additional 150,882 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,952,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,827 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $158.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.52 and a 52-week high of $159.42.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $1,005,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,804,991.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $459,958.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,047,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

