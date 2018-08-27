Carnival (CCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,700 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,910 ($75.55) to GBX 5,700 ($72.86) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 5,050 ($64.55) to GBX 5,300 ($67.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,400 ($69.03).

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of LON:CCL opened at GBX 4,666 ($59.64) on Thursday. Carnival has a 12 month low of GBX 4,437 ($56.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,435 ($69.47).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.