Casa Systems (CASA) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $13.97 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

