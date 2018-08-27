Casey’s General Stores (CASY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY):

8/23/2018 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Casey’s General Stores was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2018 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2018 – Casey’s General Stores had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2018 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $115.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Casey's General Stores Inc alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $134,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,694.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,749,000 after acquiring an additional 36,294 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 52,278 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.