Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Cut by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13,856.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,543 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 99.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,415,000 after purchasing an additional 993,438 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $68,531,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15,223.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 441,477 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 56.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,717,000 after buying an additional 435,362 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Argus lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.30 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

