Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 1,508 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $133.36 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

