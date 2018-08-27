CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.69 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $222,216.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00291274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00162681 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00038427 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR’s genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,211,321 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

