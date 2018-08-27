Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will post sales of $2.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the lowest is $2.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $12.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $10.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 1,159.26%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 1,144,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,819. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,436,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,097,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 166,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 900,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 195,147 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

