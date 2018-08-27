Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Receives $9.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on CX shares. ValuEngine lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Santander raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

CX stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,765,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,683. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.