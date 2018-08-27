Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $145.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,071,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,800 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.