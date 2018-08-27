Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report sales of $42.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.10 million and the highest is $43.40 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $41.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $165.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.70 million to $166.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $194.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $197.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTY. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Century Casinos from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $131,156.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,437,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 85,381 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,827. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $238.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.10.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

