Charles F. Butrico, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Stock

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Director Charles F. Butrico, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $17,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,749.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRCB stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.33. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 16.85%. equities research analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

TRCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRCB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 106.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $671,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 103.3% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 53.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

