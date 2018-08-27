Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 16,940,761 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 597.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,940,761 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $834,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 420,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 167,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

