Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100,020 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $30,286,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 23.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,620,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,746 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $26,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,625,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,522,963,000 after acquiring an additional 803,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $21,384,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 3,953 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $132,267.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,658.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,264 shares of company stock valued at $19,079,432. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.