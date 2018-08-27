Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Kellogg (K)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 985.2% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

In related news, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $129,539.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 250,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,647 shares of company stock valued at $53,870,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

