Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,701 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,215,000 after purchasing an additional 558,212 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,643,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 373,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 266,560 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 467,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our diverse portfolio of high-quality community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers.

