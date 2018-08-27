Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Checkpoint Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.84968504939 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have commented on CKPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 131,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,212. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.07.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a negative net margin of 2,367.51%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. equities analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

