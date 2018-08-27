Chemed Co. (CHE) Position Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 28,358.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 155,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,018,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $25,996,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 750.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,706 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total transaction of $549,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 250 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.76, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,168 in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Shares of CHE opened at $320.89 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $186.09 and a 1-year high of $335.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.