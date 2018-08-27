Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,200 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,724 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $21.29 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

