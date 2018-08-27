Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.7% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $138.21 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $114.30 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

