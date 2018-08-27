Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,165 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $124,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $205,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 94.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.55 million. research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

VSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

