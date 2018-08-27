China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,581. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $128.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.72.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.32% of China Automotive Systems worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

