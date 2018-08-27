Christopher W. Coldren Sells 3,416 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $219,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,852. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Lumentum had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after acquiring an additional 81,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 109.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lumentum to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

