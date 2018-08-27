Chromadex (CDXC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Chromadex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chromadex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 65.33% and a negative net margin of 82.82%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. equities research analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chromadex by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chromadex by 34.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chromadex by 31,769.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Chromadex during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chromadex during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

