CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allergan were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 17.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 454,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,540,000 after acquiring an additional 66,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allergan by 48.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allergan by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,457,000 after acquiring an additional 277,702 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allergan by 23.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of AGN opened at $186.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $237.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.