CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,994 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,590,000 after buying an additional 3,372,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,608,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,306,000 after buying an additional 1,187,565 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,738,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,425,000 after buying an additional 822,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,872,000 after buying an additional 736,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,349,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,048,000 after buying an additional 480,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,739 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

