CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,986 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 179.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 64,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,530,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 275.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.02. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.01 and a 12-month high of $450.93.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.88.

In related news, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $46,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 481,150 shares in the company, valued at $211,556,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $20,582,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,947,877.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,782 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,984 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.