CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 23,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $1,812,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,540.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $174.70 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

