Ciena (CIEN) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ciena earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.6018672182152 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MED cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Ciena stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ciena has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.38 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $196,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $54,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

