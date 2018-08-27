Cimarex Energy (XEC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cimarex Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.7781299585901 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEC. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $156.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $83.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.00. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $556.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.26 million. analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.98 per share, for a total transaction of $64,965.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,708.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $104,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

