Cintas Co. (CTAS) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “$192.53” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Cintas stock opened at $212.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $213.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

