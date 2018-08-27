Citigroup Trims L Brands (LB) Target Price to $37.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.59.

NYSE LB opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in L Brands by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in L Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

