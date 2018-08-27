Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.33 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak acquired 784,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,921.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 205.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the quarter. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.01% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido product, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

