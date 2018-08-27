City Financial Investment Co Ltd Raises Position in Cavium Inc (CAVM)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,157 shares during the period. Cavium makes up 0.8% of City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s holdings in Cavium were worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cavium by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,000 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Cavium by 456.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,597,042 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,882 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. lifted its position in Cavium by 475.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,562,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cavium by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,801,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $143,025,000 after purchasing an additional 942,399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavium by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,403,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 570,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAVM stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.88 and a beta of 1.45. Cavium Inc has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $92.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Cavium Profile

Cavium, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications.

