Clams Trading 20.3% Higher This Week (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Clams has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $13,866.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clams has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00038392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00076210 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,851,567 coins and its circulating supply is 3,191,138 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

