Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clear Channel Outdoor earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.1541215653399 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:CCO remained flat at $$4.70 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,920. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.51 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc is an outdoor advertising company, which engages in the provision of advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays, and other out-of-home advertising displays. It operates its business through the Americas and International Outdoor segment.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.