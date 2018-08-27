Clearwater Paper (CLW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $472.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.15 million. analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 209.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 67.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 72.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

