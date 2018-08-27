Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF opened at $9.88 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “$10.88” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

