CME Group Inc (CME) Position Lessened by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 355,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 64,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Compass Point began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $410,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,518.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,508,292.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $169.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $124.51 and a 1-year high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.