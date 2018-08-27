Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

CODA stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.40. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 2.17.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

