Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) Holdings Trimmed by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the period. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECON traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.79. 175,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,251. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

