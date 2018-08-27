Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 4.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 66.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the first quarter worth about $3,614,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Trueblue in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other Trueblue news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean A. Ebner sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,513.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,564 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $29.40 on Monday. Trueblue Inc has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $614.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Trueblue’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

