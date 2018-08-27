Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 41.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $259,000.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,250 shares of company stock worth $502,750. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

DEA opened at $20.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.