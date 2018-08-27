Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report $330.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.30 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $304.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $335.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.22.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 258,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,440. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

In other news, CEO David W. Kemper sold 9,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $649,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,563,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara E. Foster sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $165,045.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,377. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

