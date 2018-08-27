Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $529,000 Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,120,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,801,000 after buying an additional 59,890 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter worth $412,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 112.9% in the first quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter worth $323,000.

NYSE CAF opened at $21.48 on Monday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek capital growth by investing, under normal circumstances, approximately 80% of its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.

