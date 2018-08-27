Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,526.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,776,000 after buying an additional 740,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 191.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,687,000 after buying an additional 638,038 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $19,458,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 182,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 41.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 220,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $108.90 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.78 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $214,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $291,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,823 shares of company stock worth $4,342,578 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

