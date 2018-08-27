Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $877,000 Position in Sunoco LP (SUN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Sunoco by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.02.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.10%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.