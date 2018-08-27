Comparing 3M (MMM) & Teleflex (TFX)

3M (NYSE: TFX) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3M and Teleflex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $31.66 billion 3.80 $4.86 billion $9.17 22.39 Teleflex $2.15 billion 5.28 $152.53 million $8.40 29.48

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Teleflex. 3M is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Teleflex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. 3M pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teleflex pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 3M has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years. 3M is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 13.44% 51.31% 15.64% Teleflex 3.78% 17.32% 7.04%

Risk & Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 3M and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 6 6 0 2.20 Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70

3M presently has a consensus target price of $229.53, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $282.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Teleflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than 3M.

Summary

Teleflex beats 3M on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, and protective materials; and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

