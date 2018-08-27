Comparing SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP) & Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ: SBLK) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock and Star Bulk Carriers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock $74.83 million 0.49 -$3.23 million N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $331.98 million 2.58 -$9.77 million ($0.22) -60.64

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Bulk Carriers.

Profitability

This table compares SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock -7.33% -16.04% -2.17% Star Bulk Carriers 8.39% 3.79% 1.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock and Star Bulk Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 7 0 3.00

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.79%. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus target price of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 24.31%. Given SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

